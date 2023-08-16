HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education loan camp held in Coimbatore district’s Pollachi

August 16, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An educational loan camp was held to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Pollachi on Wednesday.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, along with MPs K. Shanmuga Sundaram and M.M. Abdullah, handed over loan approval orders to the beneficiaries.

Among them was Hariprasad, a youth from Pollachi, who received loan approval from a public sector bank to pursue PhD in Bio-Information from Annamalai University, a press release said.

The Collector said, “newly-emerging sectors like semiconductor technology, information technology, etc., require highly-qualified and technically-skilled manpower.’

According to him, similar camps are conducted for students of Udumalai, Madathukulam, Pollachi, Valparai, and Anaimalai.

The second camp will be held at Karpagam University on August 18 for the students of Kinathukkadavu, Thondamuthur and Sulur.”

Pollachi Sub Collector S.Priyanka, Pollachi municipal chairman Shyamala Navaneethakrishnan, NGM College principal R. Muthukumaran, SKP Engineering College chairman K. Karunanithi, and officials were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / education loans / education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.