GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of forms to cast postal ballot commences in Krishnagiri

March 22, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of 12D forms to enable differently-abled voters and voters above 85 years of age to cast postal ballots have commenced here in the district.

Voters, who would be unable to cast their ballots in person are encouraged to avail postal ballot facility.

According to the administration, there are over 14,787 voters above 85 years of age and over 14,440 voters, differently-abled.

The respective constituency’s polling officers of the concerned booths shall handover the applications at the doorstep of the voters. The booth level polling officer shall visit the house twice in the event of the voter not available at the time of the visit.

Once the postal ballot is granted, on a designated day, a four-member committee will visit the house of the voter and in the presence of agents of recognised political parties, the ballot will be collected.

Collector and the District Election Officer K.M.Sarayu has urged public to provide the necessary support to the officials carrying out the election duty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.