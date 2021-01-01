Decline in number of crimes, accidents in Krishnagiri

According to the police administration, a total of 261 persons were killed, and 1,010 people were injured in road accidents in the district in 2020. Whereas, a total of 341 persons were killed and 1, 260 people were injured in road accidents during the same period in 2019.

In 2019, the police had sent 23,962 proposal for cancellation of vehicle licences, and of those, 21,896 orders were received for cancellation of vehicle licences.

In 2020, a total of 26,473 requests were made for cancellation of vehicle licences and of those, 22,851 licences were cancelled.

Goondas Act

According to the crime statistics released by the police, a total of 35 persons were detained under the Goondas Act in 2020, while 33 were booked in 2019.

Of the other crimes, the number of murder cases reported in 2019 and 2020 remained at 39 and 38 respectively. The murders for gain in 2019 and 2020 were the same at two reported cases, and dacoity cases were three each in the two years.

However, there has been a significant fall in the number of robberies and house break-ins in 2020 in comparison to 2019. Only seven cases of robbery and 57 cases of house burglaries were reported in 2010, whereas 23 cases of robbery and 82 cases of house burglaries were reported in 2019. Other thefts reported in 2020 were 109 and in 2019 were 208.

The percentage of detection in 2019 was 89%, while there was a marginal increase to 90% in 2020.

The property loss in 2019 was worth ₹ 2.96 crore, while the recovered property was 2.48 crore; while in 2020, property loss and recovery was worth ₹1.60 crore and ₹1.46 crore. The recovery percentage was 84% in 2019, and 90% in 2020.