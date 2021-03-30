COVID-19: Two deaths, 211 fresh cases in Coimbatore

The district has 1,290 active cases; Tiruppur reports 52 cases, the Nilgiris 14

The daily caseload of COVID-19 crossed the 200 mark in Coimbatore district on Monday after a gap of nearly five months.

According to the district administration, swab samples of 1,803 persons were subjected to testing and 211 returned positive.

The last time the district had more than 200 positive cases a day was on November 8 last year.

Coimbatore district had 1,290 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 93 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The district’s toll increased to 691 after two COVID-19 patients, a 70-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, died on March 28 and 27.

Tiruppur district reported 52 new cases and one death on Monday, taking the overall tally to 19,216.

The death of an 85-year-old man from the district took the COVID-19 toll to 226. A total of 18,656 persons have recovered so far. The district had 334 active cases as on Monday, the Health Department said. On Monday, 27 persons from the district were discharged upon recovery.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,635.

A total of 129 people were under treatment.