GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Commuters demand Salem Corporation to install green shade nets at bus stops without shelters

With the temperature in Salem district hovering between 39 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius for almost a month now, the movement of people has reduced drastically during noon in the city

April 28, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
In the absence of a bus shelter, passengers wait under the scorching sun at Five Roads Junction in Salem on Saturday.

In the absence of a bus shelter, passengers wait under the scorching sun at Five Roads Junction in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Commuters using the public transport system in Salem city have demanded the Corporation to install green shade nets at bus stops without shelters.

With the temperature in Salem district hovering between 39 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius for almost a month now, the movement of people has reduced drastically during noon in the city. People waiting in bus stops without proper shelters want the civic body to install shade nets, so that they could escape the searing heat.

V. Sumathi, a resident of Five Roads who works in a garment company, said that the bus shelter at Five Roads Junction was demolished a few years ago during the construction of a two-tier flyover. After that, people are forced to wait for bus under the scorching sun in front a private hospital. Without shade, it is extremely difficult to wait for bus during noon hours, she added.

R. Moorthy, a resident of Hasthampatti, said that a few years ago the civic body had installed green shade nets during summer at bus stops. But now, even though the temperature was high, shade nets were not installed. The civic body should take steps to install green shade nets immediately at places where people waited in the open for buses. Similarly, steps should be taken to provide bus shelters in places that lacked one, and the damaged shelters should be repaired at the earliest, he said.

The Salem Corporation officials said that green shade nets would be installed at select places in the city soon.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.