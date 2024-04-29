GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

College student ends life in Salem

April 29, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old college student killed himself at his hostel in Salem on Monday.

M. Praveen Raj, a first-year student at a private engineering college in Mecheri, had returned to his college hostel after the holidays at his native Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Sunday evening. On Monday, when he did not turn up for classes, the college administration, finding his room locked from the inside, broke open the door and found him dead. Mecheri police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are probing the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.