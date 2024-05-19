Coimbatore student with learning disability awaits admission to class 11

J. Manimaran, a class 10 student from Maranna Gowder Matric School in Coimbatore, has allegedly been denied admission at government and aided schools in the city, due to limited seat availability and his special needs.

The student, who has been enrolled in the school since Grade One, has intellectual disabilities due to neuro-developmental conditions.

The student’s mother, J. Veeralakshmi, who works for daily wage, submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Saturday, urging the district administration and Chief Education Officer (CEO) to grant her son admission in a government school and cited their inability to afford private schools.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and CEO R. Balamurali responded that the student is assured admission, with a seat expected to be finalised on Monday. “Every child, regardless of their mental abilities, will not be deprived of education,” said the CEO. The parents have said that they have not been informed about it so far.

However, the student’s special education teacher, Latha, who is overseeing the child’s education for the last two years, emphasised that the issue is complex. “The student has learning inhibitions that have not been dealt with sufficiently for him to pursue Class 11. He struggles to read, form basic sentences, or provide written responses. During the exam, he required assistance from a scribe,” she said.

According to her, the student needs tailored teaching, starting from basics. “This must extend to home-based education, as traditional schooling is not suitable. Based on my observations, higher secondary education will likely be tough for the student. A private school with specialised care is better suited,” she remarked.

Although the city has several private schools catering to students with special needs, the parents cite high fees as a hurdle. The schools they approached demand up to ₹1 lakh upwards for a year. “My husband and I are labourers surviving on daily wages. Additionally, one of us has to sacrifice our shift on alternate days to stay home with our son, halving our income,” Ms. Veeralakshmi said.

S. Chandrasekhar, a city-based education expert and Head of Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, suggests establishing government-run schools exclusively for students with special needs. “These schools should provide education by employing special educators. Parents should also be counselled and supported through school monitoring committees to offer assistance when needed,” he said.