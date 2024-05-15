GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore round-up

Applications invited for courses at the Government Industrial Training Institute for Women in Coimbatore

Published - May 15, 2024 08:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students who have completed Class VIII or Class X can apply for courses at the Government Industrial Training Institute for Women in Coimbatore for the 2024 academic year.

According to a press release, the applications are available online on www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in till June 7. Women candidates can apply offline too at the Institute. For details, contact 9865128182, 9499055692, 8838158132 or 9442239112.

Entrepreneurship course

The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute of Tamil Nadu (EDII - TN) and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI), Ahmedabad will offer one year post graduate diploma in entrepreneurship and innovation from July 1.

According to C. Uma Shankar, director of the EDII - TN, the fee for the one year to be conducted in Chennai is ₹1 lakh. Candidates should have completed an undergraduate programme and should be aged less than 30 years. Of the total 500 seats for a year, 40 are for candidates from Coimbatore district. The EDII - TN and EDI will handle equal number of classes and the students will have practical sessions too. Applications are available on www.editn.in

Candidates will be selected through a written test and interview, he told presspersons in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Copra procurement

Coconut farmers who want to sell copra at the government regulated markets in Coimbatore district can do so till June 10, according to an official press release.

The government is procuring at ₹111.6 a piece for milling copra and ₹120 a piece for ball copra from March 14. The target is to procure 31,500 tonnes of milling copra and 800 tonnes of ball copra this year. Interested farmers should approach the markets with the required documents, the release said.

