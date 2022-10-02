Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said 36 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 338 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.2% on Saturday when 35 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new cases. The Health Department said 15 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 101 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.3% on Saturday when 15 persons tested positive.


