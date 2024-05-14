GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore POCSO Court awards life term to 51-year-old man for sexual assault on minor girl

Published - May 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man hailing from Podanur in the city to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl near Coimbatore in 2020.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to M. Murugesh, 51, who hails from a residential area near Podanur.

According to the police, Murugesh trespassed into the house of the girl on May 21, 2020 in the absence of others, and sexually assaulted her. The police arrested Murugesh under different Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Murugesh guilty and awarded him life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 on Tuesday.

The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid to the survivor girl by the State government.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.