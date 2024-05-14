Coimbatore POCSO Court awards life term to 51-year-old man for sexual assault on minor girl

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man hailing from Podanur in the city to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl near Coimbatore in 2020.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to M. Murugesh, 51, who hails from a residential area near Podanur.

According to the police, Murugesh trespassed into the house of the girl on May 21, 2020 in the absence of others, and sexually assaulted her. The police arrested Murugesh under different Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Murugesh guilty and awarded him life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 on Tuesday.

The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid to the survivor girl by the State government.