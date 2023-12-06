HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore district administration continues to extend aid to Chennai

December 06, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Coimbatore district administration on Wednesday sent two additional trucks carrying relief materials to flood-ravaged Chennai.

The Coimbatore district administration on Wednesday sent two additional trucks carrying relief materials to flood-ravaged Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The ‘Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu’ initiative, comprising the district administration and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), has mobilised additional relief materials on Wednesday, to support Chennai in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung

An Indigo flight transporting two tonnes of relief materials was sent to Chennai on Wednesday. The cargo included essentials such as food, water, clothing, protective gear and other items. Two additional trucks filled with bedsheets, pillows, and other warming materials were also sent.

On Tuesday night, two trucks laden with essential relief materials, including water bottles and ready-to-eat items such as bread, milk powder, and vegetables, were dispatched from Coimbatore to Chennai.

One of the key aspects of the relief mission is the meticulous data management system that tracks all items dispatched, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said. “This centralised system ensures that a detailed inventory of relief materials is maintained, facilitating efficient distribution by the Chennai administration in areas most in need. The transparent tracking mechanism contributes to effective relief deployment, minimising the chances of any logistical gaps,” he said.

Mr. Pati attributed the success of the relief initiative to the collaborative spirit of NGOs and coordinated efforts with other districts. “Coimbatore residents have played a pivotal role, willingly coming forward to contribute to the cause, showcasing the strength of community solidarity in times of crisis,” he told mediapersons.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.