GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore Corporation to launch Food Street near VOC Park by June

The construction includes platforms for vendors to operate their businesses, light fixtures, movable seating arrangements for visitors and a common handwash area

April 29, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Around 40 food stalls have been set up by the Coimbatore Corporation near VOC Park.

Around 40 food stalls have been set up by the Coimbatore Corporation near VOC Park. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With 80% of the construction work on the Coimbatore Corporation’s Food Street project being completed near VOC Park, officials have planned to launch the much-anticipated culinary hub in June.

The joint project between the Union government and the Corporation, being executed under the National Health Mission, commenced in October 2023. Originally slated for completion by March 2024, the initiative, inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, is equally funded by both the Centre and the Corporation.

However, the project has encountered delay, much to the dismay of food vendors who previously operated makeshift shops in and around the park. One vendor expressed concern over the dwindling number of customers, attributing it to the lack of parking space resulting from the ongoing construction. This situation has consequently led to a decrease in profit margins for the vendors.

At present, the Food Street included over 40 small shops and up to 70 registered vendors, officials said. Designed to promote healthy eating habits, the initiative includes infrastructure such as roofing, drinking water pipes, and electricity connections, with an investment of ₹1 crore allocated for the purpose.

The construction also includes platforms for vendors to operate their businesses, light fixtures, movable seating arrangements for visitors and a common handwash area.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.