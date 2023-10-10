HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation levies ₹1 lakh as fine on mall for damaging storm water drain

October 10, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Assistant Engineer of North Zone, Coimbatore Corporation, issued a notice to Prozone Mall on Sathyamangalam road on October 9 and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for damaging a Corporation-built storm water drainage pipe in the area.

Constructed under the ‘Namakku Naame’ project, the drain is vital for rainwater to flow through to prevent flooding of the streets nearby. The Corporation said it did not receive prior information about the change being made by the mall.

The Corporation instructed the mall to repair the damaged stormwater drain promptly and pay the imposed fine within two days. Failure to adhere to these directives may result in the disconnection of drinking water supply and potential closure of its commercial operations, the civic body said.

“It (storm water drain) is a structure built by the Corporation. So, a private entity cannot alter it without our permission. For such matters, it is important to reach out to us,” Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / rains

