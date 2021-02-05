CM lays foundation for Ukkadam flyover extension work

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation through video conference for extension of the Ukkadam flyover till Aathupaalam.

Construction works will start immediately and the ₹265.44 crore project (extension) will be completed in 30 months, said officials of the State Highways Department here.

The 2.1 km flyover, which will be an extension of the Ukkadam flyover that is under construction, will have two up ramps and two down ramps. An up and down ramp will also be constructed connecting the Ukkadam flyover to the Sungam bypass road. This has been included in the extension project. “This was left out earlier when the Ukkadam work started. Now, it will be taken up and there will be no land acquisition for it,” the official said.

The total length of the flyover, from Aathupaalam to Big Bazaar Street, will be 3.8 km. The flyover that is under construction now will be completed by March this year as 90 % of the works are over, the official added.