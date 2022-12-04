  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Brain dead youth’s organs donated

December 04, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a 26-year-old youth donated his organs after doctors declared him brain dead on Sunday.

M. Manikandan of Mallur was working in a sago factory in Salem. On November 30, while he was heading home after work, a lorry hit his bike at Kondalampatti. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, doctors declared that he was brain dead. Following this, his parents came forward to donate his organs. Based on their consent, doctors harvested the organs on Sunday.

Salem Government Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said one kidney was transplanted to a patient in Salem and another was sent to an Erode hospital. The liver was sent to a hospital in Coimbatore and the heart and lungs were sent to Chennai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.