GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP is the alternative to DMK in Tamil Nadu, says H. Raja

April 29, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

BJP senior leader H. Raja on Monday termed his party an alternative to the DMK in Tamil Nadu and that the first two phases of the general elections already point to a BJP victory.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Raja said the BJP never spoke about religion, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke only about infiltrators and not Muslims. “People in the INDIA bloc are supporting infiltrators and are against Indians. By taking a 90-second segment of the Prime Minister, Opposition parties are creating a ruckus,” Mr. Raja added.

Stating that people understand the tricks of the Congress when it comes to redistribution of wealth, Mr. Raja said that people have realised the Congress party’s deceptions.

Regarding the arrest of four priests of the Mettupalayam Vanabadrakaliamman temple, Mr. Raja said that they were temporary priests and were arrested for allegedly pocketing the money given to them by the devotees. “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department allegedly does not provide salaries to most temple priests and in many places, salaries are not paid properly. But the joint commissioners of the department draw a salary of ₹2 lakh each month. Soon I will be conducting a seminar regarding these issues in which retired judges and people who speak about temple issues will participate,” Mr. Raja added.

The AIADMK has almost the same principles as the DMK and their leaders Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and C.N. Annadurai are also the same, which makes the BJP the alternative for the State, Mr. Raja added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.