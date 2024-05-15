Bihar native stabbed to death near Tiruppur; migrant workers stage protest

The police are on the lookout for three persons, who stabbed a migrant worker to death at Kaniyampoondi near Tiruppur, on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Akash Kuamar (22), who is from Bihar.

The police said that Kumar was working in a garment company at Kaniyampoondi, near Tiruppur. He was murdered around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, while heading to his residence after work.

According to the police, three men, who came on a two-wheeler, waylaid and told him to hand over his mobile phone.

As Kumar refused to give his mobile phone, one of the trio stabbed him above abdomen. They escaped from the place after robbing the worker of his mobile phone.

Kumar managed to reach his residence with the stab wound and friends rushed him to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment.

Migrant workers, who worked along with Kumar, staged a protest on Wednesday, condemning the murder and demanding that the police arrest the assailants at the earliest.

The Thirumuruganpooondi police have registered a case in connection with the murder and launched an investigation.

A police officer said multiple teams of the police were on the lookout for the three men.