HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on Arunthathiyar youth: protest, rallies, public meetings banned in Gobichettipalayam

December 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Following tension in Gobichettipalayam over the attack on two Arunthathiyar youth by members of a dominant caste last month, the district police have banned protests, rallies, public meetings and public events in the sub-division.

Accusing the youth of stealing two hens, the members of the Kongu Vellalar community attacked them on November 21. The Siruvalur police registered a case for dacoity against the two. A case was also registered against 20 persons under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 for assaulting the youth. Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes conducted an inquiry with the two men who are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam.

Claiming that a false case was registered against the two youths, members of various Dalit outfits demanded the arrest of the attackers. Meanwhile, members of the Kongu Vellalar community condemned the registering of case against their members and wanted the case withdrawn. A peace meeting conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, failed to solve the issue.

Members of the Kongu Vellalar community have called for a massive rally and a protest in Gobichettipalayam on December 7 (Thursday) against the registering of case under SC/ST Act. 

The district police, in a release, said that considering the prevailing law and order situation in Gobichettipalayam sub-division, rallies, procession, public meetings and other public events were banned in the sub-division. The release also warned of legal action against those violating the order.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.