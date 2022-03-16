ASI team to inspect Kodumudi Magudeswarar temple and Kalingarayan canal

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi had written to the ASI explaining the significance of the temple and the canal

A view of the Kalingarayan Canal that is over 700 years old and helps in irrigating over 15,000 acres in Erode district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi had written to the ASI explaining the significance of the temple and the canal

A technical team and officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai circle, would inspect the Kodumudi Magudeswarar Temple and the 739-year-old Kalingarayan Canal to assess the historical, archaeological and architectural values and declare the temple and the canal as centrally protected monuments and carryout necessary steps for protection.

The development comes after a recent letter written by Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi to the ASI explaining the significance of the temple and the canal and wanting it to be declared as protected monuments.

The MLA in her letter to the ASI on February 24, 2022, said that the temple, located on the banks of River Cauvery, is the largest Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva that also houses Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. She said that the temple complex contains seven main shrines and the legend of the temple was connected to Sage Agastya. Adi Perukku and Brahmotsavam were the major celebrations in the temple during which thousands of devotees from various districts congregated. Devotees in large numbers from Karnataka and other States also visited the temple regularly, she said.

In her letter, she recalled the significance of the canal that ran for 91.10 km and irrigated 15,743 acres in the district. Kongu Chieftain Kalingarayan laid the foundation for interlinking of rivers in 1271 and completed the project in 1283. “The canal needs recognition at the national-level and should be declared as a monument”, she urged.

M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Chennai circle, in his communication to the MLA said that the team would soon visit the district after which necessary proposals would be submitted to the headquarters for protection of the temple and canal as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.