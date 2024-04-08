GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ailing wild elephant treated in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

Local residents believe the animal ventured out of the forest in search of food and water

April 08, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old female elephant that was found in a state of severe distress in Kadambur Hills in Erode district, was treated by veterinarians of the Forest Department on Monday, April 8, 2024.

During patrol, a Forest Department team found the elephant lying unconscious state in a trench along the road in Kurumbur village, and alerted senior officials. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be weak and administered intravenous fluids. They are continuing to provide treatment and monitor its health condition.

Village residents said due to a lack of rain and an increase in temperature, the animal could have come out of the forest in search of fodder and water.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.