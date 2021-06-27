‘Adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols’

Collector H. Krishnanunni advised the public to adhere to State government’s guidelines to make Erode district COVID-19 disease free.

In a release, Mr. Krishnanunni said the State government had extended lockdown till 6 a.m. on July 5 and advised the public to adhere to guidelines issued by the State government.

According to a release, until Saturday, 87,110 have been affected with COVID-19 in Erode and 81,849 persons have recovered, 4,695 persons are under treatment. As many as 3,97,928 have received COVID-19 vaccination in the district. The Collector advised the public to not venture out of their house unnecessarily and follow COVID-19 safety protocols when they were venturing out.

In Salem, Collector S.Karmegham said the State government had provided relaxations for various businesses in the district from Monday and these businesses were advised to operate only within the permitted timings.