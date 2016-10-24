Tamilisai makes a case for Uniform Civil Code

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code should not be misconstrued as an attempt at meddling in religious affairs.

Addressing reporters at the airport here on Sunday, she argued that the move should be seen as an attempt to bring in a uniform law for all and protecting women’s rights. The triple talaq provision for seeking divorce was against women’s rights and even many countries that followed Islam had done away with it, she contended. Questioning the critics of the Law Commission’s move, she asked why those who stood up for women’s rights were silent on the issue.

Cauvery issue

On Cauvery issue, she said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s move to convene an all-party meeting would do no good because the party resorted to the step more to gain political mileage. Instead, the DMK would do well to talk to its ally Congress to prevail upon the State government in Karnataka to release the Supreme Court-mandated 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.