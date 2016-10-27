TANGEDCO worker electrocuted

A Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) worker was electrocuted while he was attending on earthing wire at 230/110 KV sub-station at Thudiyalur on Wednesday.
According to an official of Tangedco, the victim Ramu (37), a field assistant, was working on the earthing wire and some of the officials of the corporation were also present at the site when he was electrocuted.
“We normally switch off the supply for maintenance work. But, this was before the maintenance work started. A detailed inquiry will be conducted and the report submitted in one or two days,” said Chief Engineer of TANGEDCO A. Haldorai.
Two more workers suffered minor injuries and they were admitted to a hospital.
Thudiyalur Police have registered a case.
