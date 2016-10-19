Attempt to block trains continue

The police removed more than 350 activists of various political parties when they attempted to block trains for the second day on Tuesday, demanding that the Centre should constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board immediately.
Activists of the Vanigar Sangham, and Makkal Adhikaram attempted block trains at the Coimbatore Junction.
At the North Coimbatore Junction, activists of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi led by Susi Kalaiarasan attempted to block trains.
The DMK attempted to block trains at Periyanaickenpalayam, and Pollachi. All were removed by the police.
Tirupur
Nearly 330 people belonging to various political parties like the CPI(M), CPI, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and farmers organisations, were arrested for attempting to block trains at Tirupur and Udumalpet on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor