Attempt to block trains continue

The police removed more than 350 activists of various political parties when they attempted to block trains for the second day on Tuesday, demanding that the Centre should constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board immediately.

Activists of the Vanigar Sangham, and Makkal Adhikaram attempted block trains at the Coimbatore Junction.

At the North Coimbatore Junction, activists of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi led by Susi Kalaiarasan attempted to block trains.

The DMK attempted to block trains at Periyanaickenpalayam, and Pollachi. All were removed by the police.

Tirupur

Nearly 330 people belonging to various political parties like the CPI(M), CPI, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and farmers organisations, were arrested for attempting to block trains at Tirupur and Udumalpet on Tuesday.