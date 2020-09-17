530 test positive in Coimbatore district

As many as 530 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

With this, the district’s tally touched 24,234 and the death toll reached 368 with the health department on Thursday declaring that three more persons succumbed to the disease.

As per the media bulletin issued by the department, the district had 3,602 active cases of the disease on Thursday. As many as 364 persons were discharged from treatment facilities after recovering from the disease on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 191 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 5,544 cases.

A 61-year-old man died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday and an 84-year-old man died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. On Monday, a 62-year-old man died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

As many as 291 cases were reported in Salem. Of this, 275 were indigenous, officials said.

Three patients affected with COVID-19 died at private and government hospitals here. Officials said two men aged 45 and 50 from Hosur and Rasipuram respectively died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Thursday. A 50-year-old man from Rasipuram died at Tiruchengode government hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 112 cases were reported in Namakkal of which 26 have returned from other districts.

Dharmapuri recorded 124 cases, the single day highest number of positive cases in the district. Krishnagiri recorded 85 positive cases.

Erode district reported 98 new cases taking the tally to 5,002. A total of 97 persons were discharged on Thursday, while 1,024 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 82 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the Nilgiris stands at 2,678. The death toll in the district stands at 17 with 618 people under treatment.