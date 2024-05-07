GIFT a SubscriptionGift
22 women workers of KPR Mills in Coimbatore pass Class XII examination

May 07, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 22 women workers of KPR Mills, who appeared for Class XII board examination this year, have passed.

A press release from KPR Mills said that the 22 women, who are working at eight units of the company, appeared for Class XII exams this year. They had pursued their studies after work hours through the KPR Mills Employees Education Department.

V. Boomika, who is working at the Neelambur unit, scored 545 marks (91 %) in the board examinations and is the highest scorer among the 22 candidates.

Ms. Boomika, who is from Tirupathur, said she will quit her job now and join KPR College of Arts Science and Research to pursue B.Com. She joined the mill in 2022 after completing Class X. She started studying Class XI within four months of joining the mill, and has completed Class XII now.

As many as 5,500 women workers at KPR are pursuing higher education, including under graduation and post graduation courses, through open education system.

