Katju to appear before SC on Nov. 11

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Sunday said he would appear before the apex court on November 11 in the Soumya rape case, as directed by it.
In a Facebook post, he said, “I will be appearing before the Supreme Court in the Soumya case on 11th November at 2 PM to explain why the judgement requires review and the death sentence be imposed on the accused Govindachamy.”
On October 17, the apex court issued notice to Justice Katju, asking him to appear in person and participate in the proceedings as to whether the order passed by the Bench ‘suffers from any fundamental flaw so as to require exercise of the review jurisdiction’.
—PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor