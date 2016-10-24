Katju to appear before SC on Nov. 11

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju on Sunday said he would appear before the apex court on November 11 in the Soumya rape case, as directed by it.

In a Facebook post, he said, “I will be appearing before the Supreme Court in the Soumya case on 11th November at 2 PM to explain why the judgement requires review and the death sentence be imposed on the accused Govindachamy.”

On October 17, the apex court issued notice to Justice Katju, asking him to appear in person and participate in the proceedings as to whether the order passed by the Bench ‘suffers from any fundamental flaw so as to require exercise of the review jurisdiction’.

—PTI