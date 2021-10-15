In Pictures: Dasara celebrations across the country

1/8

An effigy of Ravana is set on fire during Dasara celebrations at Kalidas Ragalya in Patna on October 15, 2021. Photo: PTI

Police personnel perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Vijayadasami at the Police Commissionerate armoury in Thane on October 15, 2021. Photo: PTI

Women perform Sindhur Khela, a ritual in which they apply sindhur before the immersion of the idol of Durga, as part of the culmination of the Durga Puja festival at Laxmi Nagar in New Delhi on October 15, 2021. Photo: Moorthy R.V.

Devotees immerse an idol of Durga in the Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja in Guwahati on October 15, 2021. Photo: PTI

Women dance during the Sindhur Khela ritual on the final day of the Durga Puja festival at a community pandal in New Delhi on October 15, 2021. Photo: PTI

A 'Chal Samaroh' procession is in progress on the last day of Navaratri in Jabalpur. Photo: PTI

A child being traditionally initiated into the world of learning as part of the Vidyarambham ceremony on Vijayadasami Day at the Ayyappan temple in Coimbatore on October 15, 2021. Photo: PERIASAMY M