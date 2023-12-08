  • Choose the right organisation. It’s important to understand the credibility of the organisation, its safety practices, and the training its team members have undergone.
  • Choose the right gear. A substandard backpack could ruin an entire expedition and shoes without high-ankle support could twist your ankle.
  • Understand how to keep your body warm and learn about altitude mountain sickness.  Carry medication and ask an expert how to tackle mountain sicknesses. It’s better if someone in the team is experienced or trained in wilderness safety.
  • Have an evacuation plan. Weather in the mountains changes rapidly. Learn and discuss how to handle such situations.
  • Take necessary permissions. Usually all treks within India come under the purview of the Forest Department. Any expedition above the height of 6,000 metres requires permission from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.