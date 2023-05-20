Volkswagen Tiguan updated in India

May 20, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Volkswagen has updated its flagship SUV in India, the Tiguan, which has also resulted in a price hike of ₹49,000. Priced at ₹34.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Tiguan now gets new dual-tone interiors and other feature updates. Additionally, Volkswagen has also made the 2.0-litre TSI engine compliant with the new stringent emission norms.

The Tiguan now gets a grey and white interior, which replaces the all-black cabin. With this, Volkswagen has added a wireless smartphone charger and seat-belt reminder for all seats. Other safety features include six airbags, hill-start assist, hill-descent control as well as three-point seat-belts and adjustable head restraints for all seats.

The Tiguan also gets Volkswagen’s Park Assist system, which lets the SUV parallel park itself in an empty space. Interestingly, despite the car steering itself automatically, the driver remains in control of the accelerator and brakes, making it a semi-automatic parking system.

The 2.0-litre TSI engine, which is now BS6 Phase II-compliant, produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque, and delivers power to all four wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The update to the engine, however, has improved its fuel efficiency, with the SUV now having an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 13.54kpl, up from 12.65kpl.

The Tiguan continues to rival the Hyundai Tucson (₹28.63 - 35.46 lakh), Citroen C5 Aircross (₹37.17 lakh) and Jeep Compass (₹21.44 - ₹1.64 lakh). However, Jeep has discontinued the petrol engine in the Compass as well as the Compass Trailhawk, with the Compass line-up now being diesel-only.

Volkswagen is working on an all-electric SUV that it refers to as the electric Tiguan and it will tentatively make its global debut in 2025. The all-electric Tiguan is expected to get a choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive with five-seat and seven-seat layouts. The Tiguan EV will likely be based on the new MEB+ platform.