Tata to launch Ziptron-powered Tigor EV soon

Tata’s electric vehicle portfolio is set to expand with the new Tigor EV, which will be powered by the company’s Ziptron EV powertrain. Tata recently previewed the upcoming all-electric compact sedan in a teaser video.

The new Tigor EV will be aimed at private buyers with the compact sedan already available to commercial buyers as the Xpres-T powered by the old Electra 72V architecture from the pre-facelift Tigor EV. The Ziptron powertrain tech that debuted with the Nexon EV is an advanced high-voltage 300V+ architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which is far superior to the Xpres-T’s 72V AC induction-type motor.

For instance, the Nexon EV uses a 95kW electric motor and a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing 127hp and 245Nm of peak torque, and has a claimed driving range of 312km on a single charge. Although Tata has not confirmed the exact output figures and battery size for the Ziptron-based Tigor EV, it will certainly be much greater than the 41hp and 105Nm of torque produced by the Xpres-T.

Tata Motors had previously stated that Ziptron vehicles will have a range of at least 250km while in comparison, the Xpres-T only offers up to 213km of range. The new Ziptron tech also brings fast-charging capabilities. Using a fast charger, the Nexon EV can be topped up from 0 to 80 % in just 60 minutes, while regular home charging takes about seven to eight hours. Expect similar charging times for the Tigor EV.

Like the Nexon EV the updated Tigor EV could also get regenerative braking. The teaser video reveals that the Tigor EV will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs integrated in the front bumper. It also gets electric blue accents on the wheels. Also, compared to the regular Tigor, the EV version gets an enclosed grille. The cabin will be in-line with the petrol Tigor with blue accents likely to be used to make it stand out as an EV.