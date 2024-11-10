Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday (November 9, 2024), officials said. “The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained,” a senior officer said.

Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

NEET-UG irregularities: CBI registers fresh case, books student caught taking test for aspirant

The CBI has registered a fresh case in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, booking a woman medical student caught taking the test for an aspirant in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Ukraine commander says North Korean troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces.

Congress deploys two CMs, Deputy CM to showcase its poll promise delivery

The Congress lined up two of its serving Chief Ministers and a Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra capital on Saturday (November 9, 2024) to refute the BJP’s charge that the party does not follow through on its poll promises.

Congress cannot tolerate an OBC Prime Minister: Modi

Accusing the Congress of dividing other backward class (OBC) communities in a bid to take away their reservations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 9, 2024) alleged that the Opposition party could not “tolerate” a Prime Minister from the community.

Bangladesh’s interim government says it won’t allow ‘fascist’ Awami League to hold rally

Terming Awami League as “fascist”, Bangladesh’s interim government on Saturday (November 9, 2024) said it will not permit deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party to hold Sunday’s (November 10, 2024) planned rally.

Congress goes to EC against Madhya Pradesh Speaker for campaigning for BJP candidate

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has approached the State Election Commission against Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by campaigning for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the upcoming Assembly byelections.

FM asks RRBs to develop suitable products aligning with MSME clusters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and sponsor banks to develop suitable products aligning with MSME clusters to further increase banking penetration and financial inclusion across the country.

Minor NEET aspirant held hostage, raped for over six months in Kanpur; two teachers arrested

A minor student from Fatehpur who moved to Kanpur to prepare for her medical entrance exam NEET at a prominent coaching institute was allegedly held hostage for over six months and raped by two of its teachers, police said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

4.3 lakh govt. officials brush up skills with online courses

Around 4.3 lakh government officials participated in the Karmayogi Saptah or National Learning Week and took online courses centred around citizen-centric governance, digital fluency, and Indic Knowledge System, a government statement said.

Accessibility for disabled persons is a human and a fundamental right: SC judgment

The Supreme Court has confirmed that disabled persons’ right to access environments, services and opportunities is an essential human and fundamental right which has hardly been realised on the ground. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a judgment on November 8, quoted that disability was a tragedy only if society failed to provide the differently abled with things essential to lead their lives.

IND vs SA second T20I: India needs top-order to bat better against South Africa

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India need more stability in the top order when they clash with South Africa in the second T20I South Africa, aiming to extend their superior run in the shortest format, in Gqeberha on Sunday (November 10, 2024).