Ola Electric S1 scooter rolls out

Ola Electric launches the S1 scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹ 99,999. The Ola S1 is the base variant of the company’s S1 electric scooter range, and, as expected, gets a smaller battery and fewer features in comparison to the top-spec Ola S1 Pro.

Starting with the battery, the Ola S1 has a 3kWh battery that requires five hours to top up and offers a ‘True Range’ of 128km in Eco mode. In addition, the S1 gets Normal and Sports mode, with the claimed range dropping to 101km and 90km, respectively. The Hyper mode is reserved for the S1 Pro.

The performance remains the same as the top-spec variant — peak motor power of 8.5kW and rated motor power of 5.5kW. The top speed of the Ola S1 is capped at 95kph, while it is 116km for the S1 Pro and both scooters have the same claimed grade ability of 15 degrees.

Coming to the software, Ola Electric says the S1 will get all OTA updates in the future, including the Move OS3 that is due this Deepavali, which will bring features such as proximity unlocking, moods and improved regeneration. As for the features, except for Cruise Control, the S1 gets all the other features you see in the S1 Pro such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and music. The rest of the scooter — design, chassis or dimensions — is identical to the S1 Pro.

Bookings for the Ola S1 have opened and one can do so by making an online payment of ₹ 499 before August 31. The company said the introductory price is applicable on limited stocks of the S1 model. Deliveries are set to begin on September 7, 2022.

In other news, Ola Electric announced five-year extended warranty for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Also, the S1 Pro is now available in a new Freedom edition that gets a Khakhi Green colour.