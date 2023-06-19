Polish artist Liactuallee celebrates Pride Month with crocheted sculptures and embroidery

June 19, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Queer visual artist Liactuallee’s solo show, Soft Invasions, stitch-punk visions, displays a collection of crocheted sculptures and embroidery at Method Bandra to celebrate Pride Month. The Polish artist’s work explores identity, utopia and the impact of humans on the environment. Liactuallee prefers her name written in lower case and identifies they/them

Soft Invasions, on display till June 25, offers more than a visual experience through artwork; it will also feature small events , including performances and stitching circles, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

Curator Sahil Arora of Method says this is liactuallee’s first solo show with them, though they had exhibited the artist’s work in group shows earlier. Sahil says, “Through Soft Invasions, stitch-punk visions, liactuallee fearlessly reclaims the art of crochet, envisioning a vibrant narrative where regenerative life forms break free from a smog-filled, colour-drained world. These colourful organisms disrupt borders and leave an indelible impression, urging us to question how we respond to this queer invasion.”

Asserting that art has no definite medium, Sahil says, “Exhibitions like this should only encourage more people to explore their preferred medium. Medium is agnostic and at the same time should have a perspective. As a gallery, we have experimented with non-traditional art and mediums. Their work is definitely creating a lot of curiosity among visitors.”

Liactuallee draws inspiration from traditional, punk, and feminist textile art encountered during the artist’s Polish childhood. The fluidity of the stitch mirrors that of the human body, fearlessly transcending boundaries and occupying space.

With a diverse cultural background, the artist explores the fluidity of the world through mixed media drawings and fiber art.