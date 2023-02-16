Things to do in Bengaluru

February 16, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Make a podcast

This podcasting workshop on February 19 at 4 pm, Hit Record, will be conducted by podcaster Piyush Agarwal. It is open to children aged between eight and 12 years and the focus will be on crafting audio stories and interviews.

Fee is ₹799 and tickets are available on https://pages.razorpay.com/HitRecord

Join author Sabah Khan, illustrator Neelima P Aryan, theatre artist Kafeel Jafri, and journalist Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed in a discussion with Sweta Daga, who will launch her book, The Queen, The Courtesan, The Doctor, The Writer: 50 Inspiring Stories of Muslims on February 19, 11.30am.

Speaking Tiger and Atta Galatta present the launch of the book, Song of the Golden Sparrow, written by Nilanjan P Choudhury on February 18 at 6.30pm.

A pottery workshop will be held by Rochelle DSilva on February 18 at 11am. Participants to carry notebooks, pens or laptops to make notes. It is open to anyone aged 15 years and above. Tickets are priced at ₹800 and available on @rochelledsilvapoet .

All events are at Atta Galatta

***

Watch a movie

Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, as part of the ongoing celebration of the Love month, will screen the Bollywood film, Zindagi Na milegi dobara. It will be screened under the malls’ ‘Movie Under the Sky’ series, where you get sit under the open sky and watch the film.

On February 18 at the mall’s Algorithm area. Tickets on BooMyShow

***

Poetry in tunes

Raagbhakti presents Advaita — a musical presentations of seven saint poetesses. Devaki Pandit is the lead singer. She will be joined by composer Kamlesh Bhadkamkar on synthesizer, Amar Oak on flute, Shruti Bhave on violin, and Amogh Dandekar on guitar.

On February 19, 6pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Solo show

A solo art show, Terra Verde, featuring the works of Remya Kumar is on. Presented by Vasantha Art Gallery (VAG) the event is curated by ArtenBlu, a Bangalore-based art consultancy firm.

It will be on till the end of February from 11am to 7pm. Details on artenblu.in

***

Music of the Gandharvas

It is called ‘Jiune Rahara’ The Desire To Live. The event will feature the works of artiste-in-residence, Rahul Giri, with the British Library’s sound archive. Rahul will present his research on the Music of the Gandharva Community of Nepal with audio-visual work.

On February 18, 6.30pm at Indian Music Experience Museum. It is open to all.

***

Beer and puppets

Beer Puppets will perform at Windmills, Whitefield. Featuring Shreya Bhattacharya (vocals), Avishek Dey (bass), Amandeep Singh (guitar0, Rahul Wadhwani (keys) and Pranoy Praveen (drums), they will present Neo Soul, Jazz, RnB. On February 17 and 18, 9.30pm onwards. Entry: seating is ₹1000 + taxes and standing is ₹500 + taxes.

***

Groove at Foxtrot

Two Poles of a Magnet will perform February 17 at Foxtrot, Marathahalli, from 8pm. On vocals will be Veniza from Shillong with strong roots in oldschool rock, pop, and RnB. On keyboards, it will be Thomas from Ivory Coast. The Saturday Pill at Foxtrot presents DJ Esha on February 18. Esha is also a music producer and has released her official smashup on 9XM channel by UTV movies.

Entry is free .

***

Tribute to Kishore Kumar and RD Burman

Hard Rock Cafe brings Teemeer and the Cirkle live on stage as part of their tribute night to Kishore Kumar and RD Burman. Tickets are priced at ₹ 750 and available on BookMyShow and Insider.

At Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, February 17, 8pm onwards.