Events in Bengaluru

December 02, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Match my moves

Padmashri awardee Shobana will present a Bharatanatyam recital this weekend. The famed dancer is also a National Award-winning actor and has acted in over 200 films in the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada film industries.

The venue for her performance is Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, on December 3, 7pm. Tickets on BookMyShow

Art exhibition

Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur, has an on-going exhibition of paintings by Namita Kulkarni, which are a result of a grant from ICAAD (International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination), a human rights advocacy centre in New York.

The exhibition will be on till December 15, 11am to 7pm.

An ode to Papusza

Nrityakosh presents Papusza, a belly dance production on the life of the great Romani poet Papusza. The dance will be presented by Debapriya Das and her ensemble from her dance school — Nrityakosh..

The event will be held at the Bangalore International Center, Domlur, on December 4, at 7pm. Tickets on BookMyShow

Celebrating music

Ananda Dhwani Music Trust has announced the 6th edition of the Whitefield Music Festival. The two-day event will feature Carnatic and Hindustani musicians besides kathak, tabla and sitar recitals. Bombay Jayashri (Padma Shri) and tabla maestro Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri (Padma Shri) will also perform at the fest.

The Festival will be held at on December 3 and 4 at the Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield, 5pm onwards. Entry is free, but register your place by calling 9606444452.

Colours on canvas

An art exhibition, Saturnalia’03, featuring the works of 34 artists from across the world is on. Presented by Wet Palette presents, the show will be on at Chitrakala Parishath till December 6.

Art installation

“Being Body” an art installation by current bangaloREsident@Walkin Studios, Lena Heubusch, is currently on display. The installation is based on a somatic method reflection that accesses the subtle poetry of the heart, bones and skin. It is created in collaboration with Nikhil Nagaraj (sound designer), Jasraj Paik, Hrishikesh Wagle (creative coders) and Amyth Venkataramaiah (visual communication designer).

The art installation will be on at 1Shanthiroad Art Gallery on December 3, 5.30pm. Ii is open to all.