On the right side of the bed

No matter where your bedroom is situated, regardless of which direction it faces, you can do a few changes to the furniture and accessories — either rearrange them or remove them — to jump out of bed in the morning.

The alarm clock belts out a chirpy note. It’s time to rise and shine, but you eschew the sunshine and choose to snuggle in for another snooze. Who hasn’t had the morning struggle with the covers? You know you must throw them off, but just can’t bring yourself to. Take heart. You will never struggle to get out of bed in the morning if you follow these steps.

1. Place the alarm clock a bit far away

The easiest thing to do is hit the snooze button or shut off the alarm clock and roll back in bed. To avoid that, keep the clock outside your door, at the other end of the room, or on a cupboard. Basically, anywhere where you’d have to make an effort to reach for it.

2. Get an alarm clock that lights up or rolls over

For those of you who do not wake up to the sound of the alarm clock, go a step further. There are those that light up and some that tumble and roll off, so you need to go behind it to shut it. Just don’t keep a hammer anywhere in sight.

3. Keep water on your bedside table

Drinking water as soon as you wake up in the morning is known to wake you up. If there are days you need to be wide awake as soon as you wake up, keep coffee or an energy drink. But, that’s just for once in a blue moon scenario. Otherwise, water works just as well.

4. Keep the blinds open

Part the curtains, roll the blinds, keep the window open. Sunlight coming in in the morning will wake you up because it will disturb you. Also, sunlight tells the body that it’s time to wake up so you’re more likely to rise and shine.

5. Smell an essential oil

Aromatherapy to the rescue. Essential oils are rather rejuvenating. Keep some on the side table and sniff once your eyes are open for a boost of reviving energy. Orange, lemon and mint are especially refreshing and can help you kickstart the day.

6. Regularise your sleeping pattern

The body will get used to waking up at the same time every day without a hassle. Sleep and wake up at the same time daily and get seven to eight hours of sleep to wake up fresh. Late nights over the weekend and regular timings during the week throw the body’s schedule off-kilter.

7. Schedule something important

Have you found yourself waking up just before the alarm when you have a very important task to do? It’s because of the biological signal. The body wakes up on its own when it really needs to. Setting up something that really drives you will wake you up without putting in an effort. A hobby class, favourite breakfast, gardening, anything.

8. Don’t drink too much water before going to bed

Don’t guzzle down the whole bottle because you will be waking up every hour to hit the bathroom. Drink enough just to rush first thing in the morning. The need to head to the loo works better — and faster — than any alarm.

9. Eat a light and healthy snack at bedtime

Snacking just before going to bed won’t be as unhealthy as you think if you eat the right things. Yogurt, a piece of fruit, or a glass of milk, for example. It will energise you in the morning.

10. Set your favourite track as your alarm ringtone

Just like you feel all pumped up and work out harder while listening to your favourite track, it will motivate you to get out of bed too. Set the volume high. Choose a high-energy song, if possible, and wake up and smell the coffee.