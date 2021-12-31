3 picks from Queer Made

Three LGBTQIA+ brands to shop in the new year

Queer Made is offering India’s LGBTQIA+ community a platform to amplify their businesses. Introduced this July — in a partnership with Tinder, Little Black Book, and digital platform Gaysi Family — it features 22 businesses across diverse categories. “[You can also read about] 54 queer initiatives and entrepreneurs, including writers, social initiatives, and queer-led restaurants, on the LBB x Tinder microsite [queermade.ill.in],” adds Aahana Dhar, Director - Communications, Tinder India. She picks three brands to try:

Quire Studio: They specialise in natural soy wax candles. Hand moulded in small batches, you can customise designs, colours, and fragrances. Try new scents such as gingerbread, chocolate, and vanilla bourbon. “We are launching resin trays [with gold flakes], which can be used as candle stands or trinket trays,” says founder Jasmin Ahmed. ₹499 to ₹900.

Lazy Lemons Studio: Anindita M started the studio in 2019 to promote a sustainable model of production. “Deadstock fabrics became a way to create and not contribute to fashion waste.” Get a head start on your 2022 shopping list with their Lazy Summer Shirt (₹2,800). In hues of yellow and blue, the summer vibe is a joyful reminder of good days to come.

PetWale: Designed with the pet’s comfort in mind, the brand continuously takes feedback and reviews from pet parents and trainers. Their range of dog and cat collars, leashes, and bow ties sport motifs created for them by artisans in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The new year could also see trinkets aimed at pets’ human buddies. From ₹200 (for a small bow tie) onwards.