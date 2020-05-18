Life & Style

Flight of the Indian honey bee

With World Bee Day (May 20) round the corner, we look at what makes our indigenous foragers so special

The Apis Mellifera is the most common bee species in the world, and the most extensively farmed — 75% of honey produced in India comes from them. But it is high time we looked at our own bees. From the forests and farms to our balconies, these hard workers can be spotted everywhere. More suited to our climate and our flora, they may even be better pollinators.

Flight of the Indian honey bee

Apis Cerana Indica

AKA the Indian hive bee

Size: 9 mm. Colour: yellow and black

- Love dark spaces and usually build combed nests in tree hollows

- The bees are becoming popular among farmers for pollination (from vegetables to coconut palms) and honey

- A colony can yield between six and eight kilos of honey per year

Flight of the Indian honey bee

Apis Dorsata

AKA the rock bee

Size: 30 mm. Colour: similar to the Mellifera, with golden and black bands on the abdomen

- Love the light and avoid dark spaces

- In the wild, they build exposed combs under branches and cliffs. In cities, they prefer ‘artificial cliffs’ — such as our apartment buildings

- They have greater a foraging range, migrate during the monsoons, and can fly in dim light

Flight of the Indian honey bee

Apis Florea

AKA the little bee or dwarf honey bee

Size: 7-10 mm. Colour: reddish-brown abdomen

- Like the Dorsata, they prefer the light. They make small, single comb, circular hives

- They are usually found in the plains

- They make a piping noise to scare of predators

Flight of the Indian honey bee

Trigona

AKA the dammar bee or stingless bee

Size: 5 mm. Colour: mostly black (some species have lighter abdomens)

- Much smaller than their peers

- The honey is nutritious since the bee goes deep into the flower and thus collects many vitamins and minerals

- Popular in Ayurveda — the honey is good for the immune system, has anti-bacterial properties, etc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The foreign competition

Flight of the Indian honey bee

Apis Mellifera

AKA the western honey bee or European honey bee

Size: 10-20 mm. Colour: red/brown with black bands and orange-yellow rings on the abdomen

- They produce between 20 and 40 kilos per colony per year

- Apis is Latin for ‘bee’ and Mellifera is Latin for ‘honey-bearing’

- Their hives can be moved easily, so many farmers use them in monoculture plantations

Sources: Sujana Krishnamoorthy, Under The Mango Tree; Axel Brockmann, National Centre for Biological Sciences; Hema Somanathan, IISER Thiruvananthapuram

Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:00:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/flight-of-the-indian-honey-bee/article31615228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY