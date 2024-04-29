Fashion designer Mac Duggal arrives in India

April 29, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The fashion industry in India is on the brink of a paradigm shift, with many global brands foraying into the country’s booming retail sector. Since January, the country has witnessed the advent of French fashion and fragrance brand Maison Margiela at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive (in partnership with Shoppers Stop and L’Oreal International Distribution), British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt’s store in Ahmedabad and Swedish lifestyle brand Gaston Luga via e-commerce platforms Ajio Luxe, Tata Cliq Luxury and The White Crow.

Now, US-based, Indian-origin fashion designer Mac Duggal is making his debut on the country’s fashion scene with collections at The White Crow, Ogaan and Aza across Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mac, who was born and raised in Delhi, left to pursue his higher education in Engineering in Chicago. Armed with about 20 years of experience in global fashion trade, his creations have been sported at red carpet events by Hollywood’s music and film stars Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Paula Patton, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Eva Longoria and JoJo Fletcher. “After looking at India’s fashion landscape, we’ve identified its burgeoning expansion and the potential prospects it offers for luxury fashion. We’ve identified a rising demand among Indian consumers for accessible luxury, characterised by a quest for exclusivity and refinement. This discerning demographic of fashion aficionados presents an array of opportunities for us to showcase our occasion wear at Mac Duggal,” says the designer. He notes that India’s rich cultural heritage and lavish festivities provide an ideal environment for luxury fashion to flourish.

On his association with The White Crow, Ogaan, and Aza, Mac seems impressed with the retailers’ reputation for curating collections that resonate with clientele mainly looking for ready-to-wear occasion wear. “Their geographical spread and presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities will help us reach out to our targeted clientele,” he adds.

Characterised by ornamental detailing, Mac’s couture centres on ethereal ensembles adorned with beads and lace accents that are accentuated with floral patterns. The textiles, in the colour spectrum of pastels, are fluid. “We incorporate high-quality crepe and triacetate, imported from Japan, to offer breathability — ideal for summer wear,” says Mac. “Some of the couture gowns are also made from chiffon and georgette. You will also see a lot of chiffons and cross dyes in iridescent dual tones.”

Mac believes that his brand will resonate with the Indian audience, which is willing to experiment with new trends. “Our label is all about making ready-to-wear couture accessible. Additionally, our designs are inspired by my Indian roots, blending the opulence of hand-beaded Indian designs with a romantic-edgy modern twist,” shares Mac, whose creative arch bends towards marrying Indian craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities. His collections range from short and midi dresses to intricately embellished gowns, which have been featured on the New York Fashion Week calendar and on the big screen with iconic films like Titanic and Oceans 11.

The curatorial studio of the brand comprises teams across departments — design, production, and quality control. Once approved, the designs are sent to the brand’s Chicago head office for final inspection before proceeding to production. Mac adds that they have factories across India and Southeast Asia. “While our global distribution centre is in Chicago, we also manufacture in India and export to over 50 countries worldwide. We plan to further expand our manufacturing operations in Delhi NCR to meet the growing demand,” he says.

Mac shares that he will be opening stores in India and that his aim is to provide Indian consumers with “access to our full range of creations while also taking them through the entire touch-and-feel experience of Mac Duggal”.

The collections starting at ₹27,000 and will be available at The White Crow (in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Mumbai); Ogaan (Delhi, Hyderabad) and Aza (Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad).