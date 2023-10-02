UK-based charity and NIMS Hyderabad save young lives

October 02, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

A collaborative effort between medical experts from the Healing Little Hearts charity in the United Kingdom and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad is bringing hope and healing to children battling congenital Heart Disease.

Healing Little Hearts, known for its missions to low and middle-income countries, not only conducts surgeries for children but also empowers local medical teams through training, fostering independence in regional hospitals.

Dr. Ramana Dhannapuneni, lead surgeon and trustee of HLH, hailing from Telangana, identified the need for children’s heart surgical services in the region. In December 2022, he proposed a collaboration between the government-run Niloufer Hospital and NIMS to Minister T. Harish Rao. The partnership materialised into camps at NIMS.

In March 2023, the first camp saw nine free surgeries, addressing the financial challenges faced by many families. The second camp in September witnessed an impressive feat of 15 surgeries within a week. The camp concluded on September 30.

The magnitude of the issue became apparent during the camps, as hundreds of patients flocked to NIMS seeking assistance. Recognising the need for 3,000 surgeries annually in Telangana, with 1,500 to 2,000 in government hospitals for the underserved, the collaborative initiative aims to bridge this healthcare gap.

Dr. Dhannapuneni emphasised the importance of not just performing surgeries but also training local teams, especially in paediatric cases. The unique challenge of children’s heart surgeries has been evident in the last two camps, showcasing the potential of NIMS as a training institute, he said

Future steps involve the government increasing bed strength and operating facilities for pediatric cases. The collaboration’s impact is underscored by one such poignant case, in which an unborn child diagnosed with a serious heart condition received immediate attention. Post-delivery, the baby underwent successful surgery within 24 hours, illustrating the initiative’s swift and effective response.

Dr. Amaresh Rao, professor and HoD, Department of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery at NIMS, highlighted the benefits of the camp not only for doctors but also for nursing and paramedical staff, providing exposure to challenging cases and fostering professional growth. The camp was beneficial not just for children in Telangana but for the doctors too as they saw examined children from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as well, he added.

He further added that since the hospital came across thousands of children with heart problems during the one-week camp, they have been diagnosed and have been given appointments where, in the next few months, the cases will be taken up.