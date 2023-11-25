HamberMenu
India logs 42 Covid cases

The death toll stood at 5,33,297, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated

November 25, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 The country’s coronavirus case tally rose to 4,50,01,733.

 The country's coronavirus case tally rose to 4,50,01,733.

India saw a single-day rise of 42 coronavirus infections while the number of active cases was recorded at 241, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,33,297, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The country's coronavirus case tally rose to 4,50,01,733.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,68,195 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

India / Delhi / Coronavirus

