Cyber crime cases in Delhi nearly doubled in 2022: NCRB report

Only 166 cyber crime cases were registered in 2020

December 04, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Cases of cyber crime in the national capital nearly doubled in 2022, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The number of such cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB's comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed. In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added.

A senior official of Delhi Police said, "We are continuously working to promote cyber awareness and several campaigns are being carried out from time to time."

