Congress in Telangana urges Election Commission to restrict screening of Razakar

March 17, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Vice-President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) G. Niranjan on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India to restrict the screening of the film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.

Mr. Niranjan said the movie could potentially inflame sentiments and provoke animosity among the populace.

In his appeal, Mr. Niranjan stressed the necessity to keep the film from screening at theatres until the conclusion of the polling of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. He underscored that allowing its screening during this period may unduly influence voters and thus violate the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to its makers, the movie delves into a significant chapter in Indian history, highlighting various aspects, including the atrocities perpetrated by the Razakars in the then Hyderabad State, the resistance against Razakar militants and India’s armed intervention to end the Nizam’s rule in Hyderabad State.