At Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, PM Modi envisions a nation with all sections empowered

Addressing a gathering of over 40,000 people, the Prime Minister identifies the key pillars of a robust India as women, youth, labour and entrepreneurial empowerment, stresses India’s rise through meditation, yoga and ayurveda

November 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spiritual leader and author Kamlesh D. Patel plant a sapling at Kanha Shanti Vanam, in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spiritual leader and author Kamlesh D. Patel plant a sapling at Kanha Shanti Vanam, in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a gathering of over 40,000 people from around the world, joined by countless more virtually, for a collective meditation session at the world’s largest meditation centre, Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Saying that his visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam was long-awaited, Mr. Modi lauded the remarkable work accomplished under the guidance of Daaji.

Quoting Babuji Maharaj, he underscored the universal right to the evolution of consciousness and commended Daaji’s extraordinary contributions to humanity. He acknowledged Daaji’s dual success in the pharmaceutical industry and spiritual leadership, praising the substantial progress of Kanha Shanti Vanam under his guidance.

The Prime Minister emphasised the resurgence of India through practices such as meditation, yoga, and ayurveda and lauded organisations such as Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Heartfulness for their role in the nation’s development.

Identifying the key pillars for a robust India—Nari Shakti (women empowerment), Yuva Shakti (youth empowerment), Shram Shakti (labour empowerment), and Udyam Shakti (entrepreneurial empowerment)—he envisioned a nation where every segment of society is empowered.

In addressing the pressing issue of drug abuse among the youth, he introduced the ‘My Bharat’ mission, urging citizens to work selflessly for a stronger nation.

Daaji, in turn, praised Mr. Modi as a global leader and emphasised the need for inner cleansing through yoga and meditation. He recommended daily meditation, publicising it with the catchphrase, “Har din dhyan, har dil dhyan”. He encouraged all to take pride in their heritage and one another.

