Watch | Why Chennai loves its biryani during elections

April 08, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

If you had the pleasure of voting in Chennai, you would know that the biryani is an unmissable part of the polling process. People from various political parties place bulk biryani orders to ensure that their voters are treated well.

Biryani masters in North Chennai, in areas like Pulianthope, Royapuram and Tondiarpet are busy catering to these bulk orders. The humble biryani potlam has now transformed into a box, with pachidis and bread sweet to go with the biryani.

And it’s not just chicken and mutton biryani that will be the rage on polling day. For vegetarians, brinji rice will also be served.

We meet the biryani masters of North Chennai, how biryani came to be associated with elections in Chennai, why it is the preferred choice of food for booth workers, and more.

Script and presentation: Sanjana Ganesh

Video: Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj