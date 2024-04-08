GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Watch | Why Chennai loves its biryani during elections

Watch | Why Chennai loves its biryani during elections

We meet the biryani masters of North Chennai, how biryani came to be associated with elections in Chennai

April 08, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh

If you had the pleasure of voting in Chennai, you would know that the biryani is an unmissable part of the polling process. People from various political parties place bulk biryani orders to ensure that their voters are treated well.

Biryani masters in North Chennai, in areas like Pulianthope, Royapuram and Tondiarpet are busy catering to these bulk orders. The humble biryani potlam has now transformed into a box, with pachidis and bread sweet to go with the biryani.

And it’s not just chicken and mutton biryani that will be the rage on polling day. For vegetarians, brinji rice will also be served.

We meet the biryani masters of North Chennai, how biryani came to be associated with elections in Chennai, why it is the preferred choice of food for booth workers, and more.

Read more:  Irrespective of who is contesting in polls in Tamil Nadu, biryani always wins 

Script and presentation: Sanjana Ganesh

Video: Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.