Try the simple split green gram wrap with this recipe

December 12, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Sample this easy-to-make wrap which can be called a fine substitute for our good old roti. It tastes best with an okra filling but you can opt for other vegetable or meat-based fillings

Ingredients One cup split green lentils One green chilli One teaspoon salt One teaspoon olive oil ENO fruit salt or baking soda (a pinch) Three fourth cup of mineral water (for soaking the lentil)

Preparation

1.Wash lentil with tap water and use your hands to rub it, discard its water three to four times .

2.Now use mineral water for soaking it.

3.Soak it for almost two to three hours

4.Later, add green chilli and salt in soaked lentil

5.Take a clean and dry blender, pour the soaked lentil in it and blend it for a minute. The batter need not be too runny nor thick.

6.Pour out the batter in a dish and keep aside.

7.Grease a non stick medium sized pan and turn to medium flame.

8.Meanwhile add a pinch of baking soda in the lentil batter. Some people even add a pinch of Eno. Beat well with a hand beater and start spreading it on a hot greased pan.

9.Once the wrap starts getting separated from sides, it is ready to be flipped.

10.Cook for another minute and turn off the flame.

11.You can fill it with raw veggies/cooked okra or grill chicken.