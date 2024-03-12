GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French baker hailed chocolate croissant world champion

What U.S. coffee houses market as a "chocolate croissant" is called a "pain au chocolat" in most of France

March 12, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Toulouse, France

AFP

A French baker has won the Chocolate Croissant World Cup, wowing judges with his windmill-shaped variation of the pastry with a dash of Chinese pepper and a citrus glaze.

What U.S. coffee houses market as a "chocolate croissant" is called a "pain au chocolat" in most of France, except in the southwest where bakery customers proudly order a "chocolatine".

Dimitri Bordon, 29, on Sunday won the "Pain au chocolat / chocolatine world cup" in the southwestern city of Toulouse for his renditions of the butter-rich morning pastry laced with chocolate.

He was one of 20 candidates representing 12 countries, including France but also Vietnam, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Each baker had to make 24 pastries — 12 traditional golden buns and the other half their own version with a twist.

A jury of 18 food and beverage professionals judged the entries for quality of puff pastry, taste, texture and cooking time.

"It's a huge honour — especially when you see the other candidates," Mr. Bordon said after winning.

His winning variation was a vertical pastry made to look like a windmill, imbued with dash of tingling Sechuan pepper and covered in a tangy citrus glaze of mandarin, bitter orange and yuzu.

Others were equally as creative.

Vietnam contender Thuy Vien, 35, made a flower-shaped pastry, using bright pink dragonfruit and a yellow citrus fruit called calamansi for trimmings.

Twenty-nine-year-old Guy Orsini, from Corsica, crafted a bow tie filled with chocolate-hazelnut paste and candied clementine cream inspired by the fruit of his youth.

In May last year, a Paris baker of Sri Lankan origin said he "cried" when he heard he had won best baguette in the French capital.

Tharshan Selvarajah's baguette was deemed the best among 175 anonymous contenders.

Related Topics

France / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.