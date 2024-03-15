GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Urrak cocktails reign at Goa’s Grumps

Set in a restored villa in Goa’s quiet Sangolda village, Grumps combines contemporary techniques with local ingredients to create memorable cocktails using feni, urrack and fresh seasonal fruits

March 15, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

  • Restaurant Grumps
  • Cuisine Restobar
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Shonali Muthalaly
Shonali Muthalaly
Killing me softly at Grumps

Killing me softly at Grumps | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Standing on a dark, deserted lane, between snoozing dogs, we are convinced we are lost. Then, we walk a little further and push open a non-descript door, only to find ourselves in a cheery, softly-lit bar, alive with greenery, music and conversation. 

Set in a restored, almost hidden — but sprawling — villa, in the village of Sangolda, well away from the bustling Goan beaches, Grumps has been designed to be a neighborhood hub. “We knew that this space was going to be challenging, the bar is tucked away, but that gives you a sense of discovery,” says Kartik Vasudeva, who owns and runs the space with his partner Agrini Satyarthi. He adds that they are relying on ‘word of mouth’ to reach the neighbourhood, and eventually the tourists. 

Crispy corn cake at Grumps

Crispy corn cake at Grumps | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Set in the backyard of a Portuguese home from the 1930s, Grumps was restructured to create an inside-outside space, juxtaposing the busy bar with a relaxed fruit tree-lined garden. “In Goa, everyone likes to sit outside, so we created this integrated space that ensures you are cosy, but still feel like you are part of the action,” says Kartik. 

The short and tightly curated menu is Asian-inspired and whimsical. Kimchi grilled cheese with Sichuan honey, for instance. Or grilled mushrooms with shiitake miso, lemongrass and egg yolk. In a nod to Goan food, there is also a Rendang ros omlette, with pulled pork shank. 

Set in the backyard of a Portuguese home from the 1930s, Grumps was restructured to create an inside-outside space

Set in the backyard of a Portuguese home from the 1930s, Grumps was restructured to create an inside-outside space | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We did not want it to be too conventional,” says Kartik, “For example, we do a play on avacado toast, but use wonton sheets instead of toast, topped with cream cheese and fresh guacamole.” They also offer sharing plates with heartier food — like their popular steamed lime and chilli chonak (a local fish) served with crisp onions and jasmine rice. (Grumps is now open from lunch on Saturday and Sunday, if you are in the mood for a leisurely afternoon of food and cocktails.)

“For the cocktails we wanted to go back to basics, where we do classics well, and then do a take on them,” says Kartik, adding that though they use contemporary techniques for the drinks, they “don’t want to bore people with details.” Named after popular songs, the drinks, often based on gin and tequila — which is having a moment — use fresh seasonal and local fruits.

Try the Stand By Me, featuring tequila, guava, sumac and basil, or the Goa-inspired Smack That, with cashew feni and frangipani pickle. With urrak season around the corner, Kartik is also planning a line of fun cocktails with the fresh juice, made from the first distillation of cashew apples. 

The Goa-inspired Smack That, with cashew feni and frangipani pickle at Grumps

The Goa-inspired Smack That, with cashew feni and frangipani pickle at Grumps | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As for their name? Says Kartik, “We want to say let’s not take ourselves too seriously. Let go of your problems, for that moment — even if you come in grumpy, we want you to you leave happy.” 

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.