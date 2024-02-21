For coffee and conversations

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sustainability is the mantra for the latest entrant in the cafe space

February 21, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

  • Restaurant North Star Cafe
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Cost ₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Priyamedha Dutta
Mint and birds eye chili mocha at North Star

Mint and birds eye chili mocha at North Star | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tucked away in the bustling HSR layout, North Star Café emerges as a beacon of sustainability in the bustling café scene of the city. Whether one prefers coffee on the go or a cosy sit-down experience, this freshly minted café by Devanshi Tripathi promises to satiate the desire of all café enthusiasts. From ethically sourcing the beans from small and medium-scale farmers to sustainable packaging, Devanshi’s venture is a way of “promoting local roasters and suppliers who prioritize sustainability.”

The decor is a perfect blend of minimalism, modernity and luxury, setting itself apart from the conventional grey and wooden palettes. “The interiors are curated to provide a premium experience while being comfortable to the young working crowd,” says Devanshi.

At North Star, sustainability is the hero ingredient, “We have adopted eco-friendly and biodegradable packing options. Biodegradable cups, lids, boxes, paper bags and straws are made from materials such as cornstarch or recycled paper to help minimize the environmental impact of disposable items,” says Devanshi. Even the coffee beans are composted to minimize the overall waste generation.

The menu provides a unique dining experience, balancing the need for quick bites with comforting flavours that blend seamlessly with their wide variety of coffee options. The coffee menu brings the customers coffee from around the world like Italian Café Shakeratto, the Indian Bellada Style Coffee, and the Mexican Café de Olla.

Vietnamese-styled iced coffee

Vietnamese-styled iced coffee | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

We tried the Vietnamese-styled iced coffee, the fresh aroma of freshly brewed coffee reminiscent of the lively markets of Vietnam. The tri star coffee, which incorporates coffee, in-house chocolate and whiskey shots is a different take on regular espressos and lattes. The food is equally delightful we tried their eggs benedict, the classic New York breakfast dish with toast and poached egg topped with a creamy sauce is the one dish that really stood out. We also tried their avocado toast, perfect for an all-day breakfast option.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When it came to selecting dessert, we opted for the lotus biscoff croissant, the flaky croissant with biscoff creme should be on your must-try in North Star. We ended our desert hunt with tiramisu pancake with vanilla mascarpone cream, savoiardi biscuit crumbs topped with coffee syrup is a sweet flavour bomb in your mouth.

North Star Cafe
Hits: Eggs Benedict
Misses: None
Pocket Pinch for two: ₹400
